Sir Keir Starmer has attacked the £40,000 pay rise given to Boris Johnson's former chief adviser Dominic Cummings, saying it showed there is "one rule for our key workers and another for his advisers".

In the year's final session of Prime Minister's Questions, the Labour leader questioned why the former aide's wages went from between £95,000-£99,999 last year to between £140,000-£144,999 in 2020, when the pay of public sector workers had been frozen.

He blamed Mr Cummings' infamous trip to Durham for a breakdown of public trust around the government's coronavirus messaging, asking how the prime minister could justify the approximately 40% pay rise.

Sir Keir said: "Another major mistake of the last 12 months, losing public trust. We all know what the tipping point was: the 520-mile round trip to Barnard Castle and the humiliating way in which the PM and his cabinet chose to defend it.

"Now we learn that while the PM and chancellor are telling the Armed Forces, police officers, care workers and fire fighters that they will get a pay freeze, Dominic Cummings has been handed at least a £40,000 pay rise. How on earth does the PM justify that?"

Mr Johnson's response appeared to ignore the issue of Mr Cummings' pay, saying the Labour leader "totally trivialises the efforts of the British people in getting the virus down".

He went on: "We will continue with that tiering system and we will get that virus down. That is the best way forward for this country.

"All he wants to do is to lock the whole country down, he's a one-club golfer, that's the only solution he has and then all he does is attack the economic consequences of lockdowns."

Sir Keir said Brtions "will find it pretty hard to understand why its one rule for our key workers and another for his advisers".

The pay of Mr Cummings and other highly paid special advisers to the government was revealed in a Cabinet Office report on Tuesday.

The report said the pay of the government's 102 special advisers - known as Spads - from April 2019 to March 2020 amounted to £9.6 million.

At PMQs the two two leaders also argued over the government's plan for a relaxation of coronavirus rules at Christmas will see three households allowed to meet for up to five days from December 23 to 27.

Mr Johnson said all four UK nations had agreed "in principle" that all four UK nations had agreed to stick with the plan, but it emerged almost immediately after that consensus on the relaxation had not been reached.

His comments caused confusion, with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying an agreement had not yet been reached, and Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford saying he was reducing the mixing limit from three households to two.

Sir Keir said the PM's "next big mistake" is likely to be over the easing of restrictions, adding: "If he really is going to press ahead with this, could he tell us what's the assessment and has it been done of the impact it will have on infection rates that increase pressure on the NHS?"

