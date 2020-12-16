Hollywood star Tom Cruise has ripped into the crew on the London set of Mission: Impossible 7, accusing them of failing to follow Covid-19 protocol.

In an expletive heavy rant, the actor is heard telling crew members they would be fired if they did not stick to the rules, in a recording obtained by The Sun.

Backed up by the producer of the action film, Mr Cruise yells at the crew about lapses of social distancing and other Covid-secure rules that allow films to be made during the pandemic.

Mr Cruise is heard shouting: “I’m on the phone with every f*** studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies.”

"If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again," he continued.

Tom Cruise in Rome earlier this month. Production resumed in September, with filming in Italy, Norway and London. Credit: AP

“Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired,” he added, according to the tape.

He said the beleaguered film industry was relying on them to prove films could be made in a Covid-safe way.

“We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing,” he said, according to the audio tape.

Filming in London began in early December after shooting in Rome.

Mission: Impossible 7 was forced to abandon filming in Venice in February as the pandemic struck Italy.

Mr Cruise’s representative declined to comment.