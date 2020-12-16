It was never going to be a smooth sleigh ride to Christmas, given the year 2020 has been.

With coronavirus lockdowns and rule changes aplenty, it's been difficult to plan trips to the shops, let alone a festive family get-together.

And with the prime minister under pressure to scrap Christmas plans in order to bring down Covid-19 numbers ahead of a "likely third wave" - many arrangements have been thrown into disarray.

So, what are the rules and guidance across the four nations of the UK and how do they differ?

The 2020 festive period will remain a three-family Christmas in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, it is understood, meaning three households can form a "bubble" and meet up indoors from December 23 to 27.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during PMQs in the House of Commons Credit: PA

However, with just over one week to go until the big day, Wales has announced changes to its rules.

England

Speaking during Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson urged people to “exercise extreme caution” while celebrating Christmas as he told MPs the four UK nations have agreed to continue “in principle” with the easing of coronavirus restrictions over the festive period.

The prime minister's announcement - which has not been confirmed by the other nations - followed a demand from the British Medical Journal and the Health Service Journal to scrap Christmas plans in order to bring down Covid-19 numbers ahead of a "likely third wave".

Wales

First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced that only two households can meet indoors, down from the three which had previously been agreed.

ITV Correspondent Adrian Masters describes the situation in Wales

The Labour politician also announced Wales will start moving into stricter level 4 restrictions - the equivalent of a lockdown - from 6pm on Christmas day, lasting for three weeks.

The Welsh Labour leader announced that all non-essential retail and gyms would close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve with hospitality having to close from 6pm on Christmas Day.

On December 28, stricter restrictions for household mixing, staying-at-home, holiday accommodation and travel will be enforced.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said that the fire-break would help "protect lives". Credit: Welsh Government

Scotland

Scots should stay in their own homes at Christmas, Nicola Sturgeon has advised, but the rules have not changed.

If people feel it is “essential” to meet with others indoors, she said this should be for one day only and not overnight.

ITV News Correspondent Peter Smith breaks down what's happening in Scotland

Scotland’s First Minister said her government intends to issue strengthened guidance on Christmas coronavirus regulation relaxations later on Wednesday and hopes this will have been agreed UK-wide.

She said governments across the UK do “not intend to take away the flexibility” over Christmas, where coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed to allow up to eight people from three households to meet between December 23 and 27.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said people should stay in their own homes this Christmas Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

Northern Ireland

It is understood that the rules for Northern Ireland will remain the same, with three families able to meet over the festive period.

Health Minister Robin Swann is due to bring proposals for further Covid-19 restrictions to the Stormont executive on Thursday.

First Minister Arlene Foster said she did not expect Mr Swann to be recommending that new measures be introduced before Christmas.

“I don’t think he will be proposing closing down before Christmas but we will of course look to see what Robin and his team of advisers have to say to us, I don’t want to prejudge what he is going to say to us tomorrow but we are in a serious situation,” she said.

Mrs Foster said she could not rule out further restrictions after the Christmas relaxations end on December 28.