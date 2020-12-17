Video report by ITV News Presenter Julie Etchingham

In the first lockdown, when the Archbishop of Canterbury was about to close churches he said that the nation could look forward to the "mother and father of all parties" when the pandemic is over.

But as the end of the year nears, with Christmas get-togethers reduced, that party still feels a long way off.

"This will come to an end. We don't know when, but it will," the Most Reverend Justin Welby said. "And then please, God, let's have the mother and father of all parties and celebration and weep for those we've lost and rejoice in those who've recovered and commit ourselves to a better country in the future."

He added that he didn't envy the Government in making the decisions to deal with the crisis.

"It is moral vanity to make rules that you don't think will be obeyed," he said. "On the other hand, they have to give very clear signals."