Could 5-year-old Patch's song be this year's Christmas Number One?

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Juliet Bremner

He's just five years old, but Patrick 'Patch' Dillon could already be a star in the making.

The little boy from Billericay in Essex is - like many of us - wishing for a normal Christmas.

So he created a song to cheer up his friends and raise money for a children's charity which has proved such a hit - it is now in with a chance of being number one.

And the Covid Christmas anthem has already raised thousands of pounds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Here's Patch's song in full: