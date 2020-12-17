Has my Covid tier changed? The full list of changes
The government has announced which coronavirus tier each part of England will be placed in following a review of the restrictions.
The changes will take place from 00:01 Saturday 19 December.
The rules under each tier get stricter as they go up from 1 to 3, with the measures designed to keep down the local area's Covid-19 infection rate.
Which tier of coronavirus restrictions will I live under? Areas in bold indicate they have moved tiers, with changes effective from 00:01 Saturday 19 December.
Tier 3
No mixing indoors. People can only meet outdoors in limited places such as parks and public gardens. Pubs and restaurants must close, with the exception of takeaway sales.
Bedfordshire
Buckinghamshire
Berkshire
Peterborough
Hertfordshire
Surrey - except Waverley
Hastings and Rother
Portsmouth
Gosport
Havant
All 32 boroughs of London plus the City of London
Birmingham
Newcastle-upon-Tyne
Manchester
Northumberland
Kent and Medway
Essex - apart from Uttlesford, Colchester and Tendring
Leeds
Hull
Hartlepool
Middlesbrough
Stockton-on-Tees
Redcar and Cleveland
Darlington
Sunderland
South Tyneside
Gateshead
North Tyneside
County Durham
Greater Manchester
Lancashire
Blackpool
Blackburn with Darwen
The Humber
West Yorkshire
South Yorkshire
Birmingham and Black Country
Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent
Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull
Derby and Derbyshire
Nottingham and Nottinghamshire
Leicester and Leicestershire
Lincolnshire
Kent and Medway
South Gloucestershire
Tier 2
No mixing indoors, apart from support bubbles. Up to six people can meet outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm - but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.
Bristol
North Somerset
Liverpool City Region
Cumbria
Warrington and Cheshire
York
North Yorkshire
Worcestershire
Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin
Rutland
Northamptonshire
Suffolk
Norfolk
Uttlesford, Colchester and Tendring in Essex
East Sussex (except Hastings: Tier 3 Very High Alert)
West Sussex
Brighton and Hove
Bracknell Forest
Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight: Tier 1, and Havant, Portsmouth and Gosport: Tier 3 Very High Alert)
Oxfordshire
South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor
Bath and North East Somerset
Dorset
Bournemouth
Christchurch
Poole
Gloucestershire
Wiltshire and Swindon
Devon
All other areas not listed in Tier 1 or Tier 3
Tier 1
Up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm.
Herefordshire
Cornwall
Isle of Wight
Isles of Scilly