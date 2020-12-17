Has my Covid tier changed? The full list of changes

The government has announced which coronavirus tier each part of England will be placed in following a review of the restrictions.

The changes will take place from 00:01 Saturday 19 December.

The rules under each tier get stricter as they go up from 1 to 3, with the measures designed to keep down the local area's Covid-19 infection rate.

Which tier of coronavirus restrictions will I live under? Areas in bold indicate they have moved tiers, with changes effective from 00:01 Saturday 19 December.

Tier 3

No mixing indoors. People can only meet outdoors in limited places such as parks and public gardens. Pubs and restaurants must close, with the exception of takeaway sales.

Bedfordshire

Buckinghamshire

Berkshire

Peterborough

Hertfordshire

Surrey - except Waverley

Hastings and Rother

Portsmouth

Gosport

Havant

All 32 boroughs of London plus the City of London

Birmingham

Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Manchester

Northumberland

Kent and Medway

Essex - apart from Uttlesford, Colchester and Tendring

Leeds

Hull

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Stockton-on-Tees

Redcar and Cleveland

Darlington

Sunderland

South Tyneside

Gateshead

North Tyneside

County Durham

Greater Manchester

Lancashire

Blackpool

Blackburn with Darwen

The Humber

West Yorkshire

South Yorkshire

Birmingham and Black Country

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull

Derby and Derbyshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Leicester and Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

South Gloucestershire

Tier 2

No mixing indoors, apart from support bubbles. Up to six people can meet outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm - but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.

Bristol

North Somerset

Liverpool City Region

Cumbria

Warrington and Cheshire

York

North Yorkshire

Worcestershire

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

Rutland

Northamptonshire

Suffolk

Norfolk

Uttlesford, Colchester and Tendring in Essex

East Sussex (except Hastings: Tier 3 Very High Alert)

West Sussex

Brighton and Hove

Bracknell Forest

Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight: Tier 1, and Havant, Portsmouth and Gosport: Tier 3 Very High Alert)

Oxfordshire

South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor

Bath and North East Somerset

Dorset

Bournemouth

Christchurch

Poole

Gloucestershire

Wiltshire and Swindon

Devon

All other areas not listed in Tier 1 or Tier 3

Tier 1

Up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm.