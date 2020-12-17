Has my Covid tier changed? The full list of changes

Has your area changed tier following health secretary Matt Hancock's announcement in the Commons?

The government has announced which coronavirus tier each part of England will be placed in following a review of the restrictions.

The changes will take place from 00:01 Saturday 19 December.

The rules under each tier get stricter as they go up from 1 to 3, with the measures designed to keep down the local area's Covid-19 infection rate.

Which tier of coronavirus restrictions will I live under? Areas in bold indicate they have moved tiers, with changes effective from 00:01 Saturday 19 December.

Tier 3

No mixing indoors. People can only meet outdoors in limited places such as parks and public gardens. Pubs and restaurants must close, with the exception of takeaway sales.

  • Bedfordshire

  • Buckinghamshire

  • Berkshire

  • Peterborough

  • Hertfordshire

  • Surrey - except Waverley

  • Hastings and Rother

  • Portsmouth

  • Gosport

  • Havant

  • All 32 boroughs of London plus the City of London

  • Birmingham

  • Newcastle-upon-Tyne

  • Manchester

  • Northumberland

  • Kent and Medway

  • Essex - apart from Uttlesford, Colchester and Tendring

  • Leeds

  • Hull

  • Hartlepool

  • Middlesbrough

  • Stockton-on-Tees

  • Redcar and Cleveland

  • Darlington

  • Sunderland

  • South Tyneside

  • Gateshead

  • North Tyneside

  • County Durham

  • Greater Manchester

  • Lancashire

  • Blackpool

  • Blackburn with Darwen

  • The Humber

  • West Yorkshire

  • South Yorkshire

  • Birmingham and Black Country

  • Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

  • Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull

  • Derby and Derbyshire

  • Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

  • Leicester and Leicestershire

  • Lincolnshire

  • Kent and Medway

  • South Gloucestershire

Tier 2

No mixing indoors, apart from support bubbles. Up to six people can meet outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm - but alcohol can only be served with a substantial meal.

  • Bristol

  • North Somerset

  • Liverpool City Region

  • Cumbria

  • Warrington and Cheshire

  • York

  • North Yorkshire

  • Worcestershire

  • Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

  • Rutland

  • Northamptonshire

  • Suffolk

  • Norfolk

  • Uttlesford, Colchester and Tendring in Essex

  • East Sussex (except Hastings: Tier 3 Very High Alert)

  • West Sussex

  • Brighton and Hove

  • Bracknell Forest

  • Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight: Tier 1, and Havant, Portsmouth and Gosport: Tier 3 Very High Alert)

  • Oxfordshire

  • South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor

  • Bath and North East Somerset

  • Dorset

  • Bournemouth

  • Christchurch

  • Poole

  • Gloucestershire

  • Wiltshire and Swindon

  • Devon

  • All other areas not listed in Tier 1 or Tier 3

Tier 1

Up to six people can meet indoors or outdoors. Pubs and restaurants can open, with last orders at 10pm and closing at 11pm.

  • Herefordshire

  • Cornwall

  • Isle of Wight

  • Isles of Scilly