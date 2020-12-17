NHS nurses have spoken to ITV News about the troubles they experience daily, after a troubling new survey revealed the struggles faced by staff across the UK.

Three nurses opened up about their personal challenges they have faced in the last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Niaomi Gordon, 32, is a single mother with more than five years' experience working in the NHS.

The ITU nurse from south Wales has been forced to work additional shifts, rely on food banks and ration food in order to keep herself and her 14-year-old son fed.

She said: "I've tried to ration the food that we've been given, because I'm not really sure how I'm going to be able to afford my next shop at the moment. And obviously, that's been really challenging for my teenage son.

Ms Gordon added: "That's been really challenging for my teenage son, he's a big boy, you know, he's a strapping Young man, he wants to be fed. And it just caused a lot of pressure or stress in the household. And, I've been sort of a bit snappy with him and taken out on him... That's not how I am. That's not how our family is, it should that should not be the case." "The impact of that for him is just caused him emotional stress. And he shouldn't be getting told off eating is, is part of life, we have to be nourished to live... it's been really challenging."

She said: "I've really struggled for the first few months of sort of not told anybody I've just sort of carried on. And but obviously, yeah, it's Christmas.

"It's probably the worst time of the year to have financial struggles like this.

She added: "I've now taken out credit cards. I don't usually have credit cards because I just work all the time to pay my bills but I'm not sure how I'm going to get through December. I'm not sure how I'm going to get through January."

Ms Gordon went on: "When I look at the year, in terms of my professional challenges, or my personal challenges. I just see black, I can't see anything. I just can't focus. I can't pick out any good points. I really honestly can't.

"It's just been one big struggle professionally, personally, as a mother trying to teach just the year is black. And as I look forward into January, hopefully, I mean, I want to go back to work. But at the same time, I'm worried about going back to work because I know what I'm walking into. It's a nightmare.

"But this is my job. I love my job. That's what I'm here to do. And I'm going to try my very best but now I'm not seeing much of a future just yet. Ask me again in six months."

'I've had to ration food for my 14-year-old son'

Rachel Ambrose, from Buckinghamshire, has been a nurse for 15 years but feels that more needs to be done to help workers from an ethnic minority background in the NHS.

Partway through her career, Ms Ambrose realised she wanted to retrain as a children's mental health nurse and had to take a pay cut - only to find out another nurse in a similar position who wasn't of an ethnic minority background being paid more than her.

She said: "I just remember feeling obviously really annoyed that that had happened. I think, overwhelming, the sense of kind of shame.

"I felt really ashamed that the people that I was working for didn't didn't see that I was worth as much as my friend. And that really then just impacted that relationship."

She added: "I know that there has been talk of having like training around racism. And but I know currently a lot of that training is directed towards management level. And it needs to be a conversation that can be had with the whole workforce."

'I felt really ashamed' Rachel Ambrose on her pay gap with her colleague

Saharla Musa, from London, said her working conditions in the NHS led her to having a panic attack while on a children's intensive care unit ward.

"I've had times where I've been stressed so much that I've been physically ill and took time off work.

"It's quite sad to say but I don't think I'm the only healthcare professional working in the NHS to have gone through that. It's a really stressful environment."

There are so many countries in the world... where I would have a better work life balance'

While the 32-year-old loves her profession, she feels that she must move away from the UK in order to be happy doing her job.

She said: "There are so many countries in the world, Canada, the Middle East, Australia, where I would have a better work life balance.

"I'd get paid more what I do and I would have an easier life and pay less tax, and sometimes no tax at all depending on where I get a job."