Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch dies aged 75

Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch has died aged 75, his agent has said.

He died in hospital on Thursday from “health complications following his many years living with Parkinson’s disease”, according to a statement.

Bulloch was perhaps best known for being the first actor to play the bounty hunter Boba Fett, appearing in The Empire Strikes Back and Return Of The Jedi.

A statement from his agent said: "We are very sad to announce the death of actor Jeremy Bulloch earlier today.

“He died peacefully, in hospital, surrounded by his family, from health complications following his many years living with Parkinson’s disease.

“Jeremy was best known for the role of Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy.

“He had a long and happy career spanning more than 45 years.

“He was devoted to his wife, three sons, and 10 grandchildren and they will miss him terribly.

“We ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.”

Bulloch, who was born in Market Harborough, Leicestershire, also had roles in James Bond film Octopussy and featured in a number of Doctor Who episodes in the 70s.

Daniel Logan, who played a young Boba Fett in Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones, paid tribute to Bulloch on Instagram.

He wrote: “RIP legend I’ll never forget all you’ve taught me!!

“I’ll love you forever!! Conventions won’t be the same without you may the force be with you always.”