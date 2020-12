The urgings of the Prime Minister for small family Christmas celebrations lead most of the nation’s papers, amid some controversy.

Daily Mirror

The Sun

The Times

MetroDaily ExpressThe Daily Telegraph

https://twitter.com/hendopolis/status/1339345709682876416/

The Guardian

The Independent

Daily Maili

https://twitter.com/theipaper/status/1339345217795878914/photo/1

Financial Times

Daily Star

https://twitter.com/dailystar/status/1339346625672736773/photo/1