Major cyber attack a 'grave threat', US authorities warn

US federal authorities have issued an unusual warning over a major suspected Russian cyber attack into computer systems around the world, describing it as a “grave threat" to government and private networks.

The sophisticated hack was hard to detect and will be difficult to undo, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said.

Tech giant Microsoft said: “This is not ‘espionage as usual,’ even in the digital age. Instead, it represents an act of recklessness that created a serious technological vulnerability for the United States and the world,”

The attack affected a server software called SolarWinds Orion, used by organisations across the world, including US Treasury and Commerce departments, and thought to be linked to an earlier cyberespionage campaign against cybersecurity firm FireEye.

The US Department of Energy confirmed it was among those that had been hacked.

Security services are currently investigating whether the attack has had any impact on the UK.

US government agencies are scrambling to see if they were victims Credit: Jenny Kane/AP

According to the CISA, the vulnerability allowed an attacker to gain access to network traffic management systems with a “high potential for a compromise of agency information systems”.

Asked whether Russia was behind the attack, an US official said: “We believe so. We haven’t said that publicly yet because it isn’t 100% confirmed.”

The Embassy of Russia in the USA called reports of the country’s involvement “unfounded attempts of the US media to blame Russia for hacker attacks on US governmental bodies”.

In the UK, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), part of GCHQ, said it is “working closely with FireEye and international partners” to understand any ramifications across the Atlantic.

President-elect Joe Biden, who inherits a thorny US-Russia relationship, declared that he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris “will make dealing with this breach a top priority from the moment we take office.”

“There’s a lot we don’t yet know, but what we do know is a matter of great concern,” Mr Biden said.