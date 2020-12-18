Video report by ITV News Correspondent Martha Fairlie

It has been five years since an NHS choir went up against multi-platinum pop star Justin Bieber to win the top spot in the UK Christmas single charts.

But the Canadian singer helped the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir when he graciously asked his millions of fans to help them get to number one.

And this year, he is joining forces with them again. This time, the choir has been invited to collaborate on a new version of Bieber's hit 'Holy'.

The track, released on Friday, will split profits between NHS Charities Together - which represents over 230 NHS charities - and the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Charity.