Secondary schools and colleges who are unable to set up mass Covid-19 testing for the first week of January should not be forced to, according to advice from a coalition of education unions.

On Thursday the government announced a "staggered" return to secondary schools and colleges from January.

Ministers said all secondary schools and colleges would be offered the opportunity to carry out lateral flow tests for pupils and staff during the week beginning 4 January - before a "full return" the week after.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said the tests will be administered by volunteers and agency staff and details will be published next week.

But in a joint statement from the NAHT, the group described the plans as "chaotic" and said the announcement had been "rushed". It continued: "The government’s plan in its current form will be inoperable for most schools and colleges.

Booths at Edinburgh University are cleaned in between Covid-19 tests ahead of students being allowed to travel home for Christmas Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

"Schools and colleges simply do not have the staffing capacity to carry this out themselves. As such, most will not be in a position to carry this out in a safe and effective manner," the statement said.

The group, made up of the Association of School and College Leaders, the National Education Union, the NASUWT, the Association of Colleges, the National Governance Association and The Church of England Education Office, said it supported lateral flow testing in schools and colleges but the start date was "not realistic".

It comes as the Prime Minister refused to rule out a third national lockdown across England, with coronavirus cases still on the rise.

Speaking on Friday, Boris Johnson said he wanted to ensure "pupils are in school" adding it was a "massive priority".

Mr Johnson said it was important "as a society, we make a huge effort to make that possible".

The PM said the testing plan would help pupils "go back to school and stay back in school, safely".

But the statement from education unions criticised "an absence of appropriate support" in the plans.

It read: “It is our understanding that the mass testing pilots government has run in schools and colleges to date have involved members of the armed forces or other external trained staff setting up and running the tests. This appears not to be the case for the latest proposals.

“The suggestion that schools can safely recruit, train and organise a team of suitable volunteers to staff and run testing stations on their premises by the start of the new term is simply not realistic."

Earlier this week schools minister Mr Gibb said the volunteers carrying out rapid Covid-19 tests in schools and colleges would not need a Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check because they will be “supervised” by staff.

But education unions stressed: “All our organisations agree that educational staff have once again been put in an impossible position as a result of this latest announcement.”

The statement added: “Given that the government’s own guidance makes it clear this is an optional offer, no school or college should come under pressure if they are unable to implement these plans, or if they believe it would be unsafe to do so.”

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU, urged ministers to “get around the table with education unions to discuss how we salvage this situation and get a testing system that is operable and effective”.

David Hughes, chief executive of the AoC, said: “The announcement on Thursday simply puts unfair pressure on leaders and staff who have already had to endure so much over the last nine months because having mass testing in place by January 4 is an impossible target for most.

“College and school leaders are being set up to fail and that’s not right.”

Sam Henson, director of policy and information at the NGA, added: “The expectation for schools to assemble a workforce and roll this out in the next few working days is both unreasonable and unviable.”