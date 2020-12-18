'Welfare over medals' as GB Olympic funding announced

By ITV News Sports Producer Dan Salisbury-Jones

UK Sport has announced an overall increase in funding for Olympic and Paralympic athletes but some of Britain’s most successful sports are set to lose millions of pounds.

Swimming, rowing and canoeing are among those taking a hit but more sports than ever will be supported.

There will also be a cultural shift to how medals are won following a number of welfare scandals - including one involving British Gymnastics which ITV News exposed earlier this year.

Dame Katherine Grainger, the chair of UK Sport, said: "We’ve made a very clear statement today that how we win things is as important as what we win.

"We’ve all seen enough of bad stories through sport that devalues the worth of a lot of the success we see in sport.

"Long term I absolutely believe that will mean more success, and I think we’ll have more people wanting to stay in sport because it is a really positive environment to be in."

Swimming will be among those sports taking a hit but more sports than ever will be supported. Credit: PA

There was also the firmest commitment yet that the age of 'Win at all Costs' is a thing of the past. Grainger would prefer to win fewer medals to ensure a change.

"If that were to mean, and I don’t personally think it will mean but if it were to mean we were to take a step back in the levels of success, I think everyone is willing to do that in order to make it better longer term," she said.

"So I think now the main thing to say is that there is no question of welfare coming first."

There was a welcome relief for athletes competing in next year’s Tokyo Olympics as their funding was protected but there was a significant shift in priorities for Paris 2024.

Skateboarding, surfing and climbing are among sports that will receive funding for the first time.

That has though come at a cost for sports such as modern pentathlon, which will face cuts of £1.1m over the next funding cycle.

Skateboarding is one of a quintet of sports debuting in Tokyo. Credit: AP

Pentathlon GB CEO Sara Heath said: "We are understandably disappointed with the outcome of the funding decision for modern pentathlon in relation to the 2021-2025 funding cycle.

"Today’s decision has left us perplexed about the lack of parity there seems to be across the sports receiving crucial funding."

UK Sport will be going back to government for more money next year and Grainger sympathises with those sports that are losing out.

She said: "Across that broad sweep of sports we can work with and invest in, that Olympic and Paralympic family is growing all the time and what we’ve seen today is we’ve got some really exciting new additions.

"It feels like the right decisions to take us in the direction we want to go in so although, yes, it’s horrible and hard for some sports to get the bad news, as a general picture it’s a really optimistic place for sport."

Pentathlon GB Chair, David Armstrong said: "I echo Sara’s comments regarding mixedfeelings about this news from UK Sport today.

"While we are pleased to remain part of the World Class Programme, we are hugely disappointed that our funding has been reduced to such an extent without any reasons being given.

"Of course the funding environment is challenging for all sports bodies at this time and we respect that UK Sport has difficult decisions to make but our submissions throughout this process have emphasised the tremendous potential for our athletes at all levels.

"Our Board will meet to discuss next steps including the options to make representations to UK Sport and to appeal under the UK Sport’s Rules of Appeal."