The Government said a further 534 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday, bringing the UK total to 67,075. Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 83,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK. The Government said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 27,052 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 2,004,219.

The weekly total of coronavirus cases shot up in the second week of December Credit: Data from Public Health England

England

A further 339 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 46,122, NHS England said on Saturday. Patients were aged between 44 and 100. All except 13, aged between 64 and 95, had known underlying health conditions. The deaths were between November 5 and December 18. Eighteen other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

A further 572 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Scotland, with 41 new reported deaths of people who have tested positive for Covid-19. The Scottish Government say 53 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19, while 1,033 people were in hospital in total. The government also reported 15,917 new tests for Covid that gave results – 4% of these were positive.

Wales

Public Health Wales has confirmed 35 suspected new deaths as a result of Covid-19.

It has also reported 3,065 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the country's total cases to 120,432.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health in Northern Ireland has confirmed that 640 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. It has also confirmed a further 17 deaths.