Boris Johnson has announced London and vast parts of south-east England will be put in a new stricter tier - Tier 4 - amid growing concern of a new virulent strain of coronavirus. From 00.01 on Sunday, tougher restrictions equivalent to a lockdown will be introduced in an effort to drive down infections, as the government urges people to stay at home - with changes to the previously announced relaxation of rules over the Christmas period.Here are the new rules for people living in Tier 4 areas and what it means for Christmas:

Which areas of England are being placed into Tier 4?

All 32 London boroughs and the City of London.

Buckinghamshire

Berkshire

Kent

Surrey (excluding Waverley)

Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings

Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Milton Keynes, Luton, Peterborough

Hertfordshire

Essex (excluding Colchester, Uttlesford and Tendring)

What are the main rules if I'm in a Tier 4 area?

People must stay at home, similar to the November lockdown. You can meet with one other person from another household in a public, outdoor space. People can go outdoors for unlimited exercise. What about Christmas?In Tier 4 areas, the five-day, three-household Christmas bubble is now cancelled.

People in Tier 4 should not mix with anyone outside their own household on Christmas Day, except support and childcare bubbles.

In Tier 1, 2 and 3 areas, the Christmas bubble period has now been reduced to just Christmas Day.

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty said in a news conference on Saturday that people in Tier 4 areas planning on leaving where they live before the rules change should "unpack your bags" and that they should stay on home.What can stay open in a Tier 4 area?The following must close from midnight on Sunday:

Non-essential retail

Indoor leisure, including gyms

Indoor entertainment, including cinemas

Personal care, including hairdressers and nail bars

Essential retail including supermarkets can stay open.

What about work and education?

People should work from home if they can, but can still travel to work if home working is not an option, for example on a construction site. Travelling for education is permitted.

I live in a Tier 1, 2 or 3 area - can I travel to a Tier 4 area?

People outside of Tier 4 areas are advised not to enter Tier 4, and residents in Tier 4 must not stay overnight away from home.

In addition, people living in Tier 4 areas are advised not to travel internationally.

Are there exemptions to Tier 4 restrictions?

Support bubbles or childcare bubbles are still allowed in Tier 4, including over Christmas.

Education settings such as schools and nurseries will remain open in Tier 4.

How long will the Tier 4 restrictions be in place?

The rules will remain in place for two weeks, when they will be reviewed.