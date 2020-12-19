Five police officers injured as 29 arrested at anti-lockdown protest

Five police officers have been injured and 29 people arrested following anti-lockdown protests in central London.

Hundreds of people joined marches down Oxford and Regent Street on Saturday, and were dispersed several times by police.

There were several clashes between officers and unmasked demonstrators, who chanted “we demand freedom”.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA) Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

It came as Boris Johnson announced that several areas of eastern and south-east England would be placed under Tier 4 restrictions – the toughest in the UK.

At a press conference, Mr Johnson praised the “amazing work” of police and their “soft touch” approach to dealing with rule breakers.

The Metropolitan Police account later tweeted: “We arrested 29 people today following demonstrations across the city.

“Unacceptably five of our officers were injured – thankfully their injuries are not serious.”

Multiple people were arrested near Trafalgar Square, including Andreas Michli – a gym owner from Wood Green, who refused to close the venue during the second national lockdown.

“I’m going to keep doing this until we’re free,” he said as he was led to a police van.