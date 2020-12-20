Christmas fresh food supplies could be seriously disrupted as freight traffic from the UK to France is halted, the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) has warned.

A growing list of European countries are banning travel from the UK as a mutant variant of Covid-19 spreads across parts of the south-east of England.

Dover’s ferry terminal has closed to “all accompanied traffic leaving the UK” after France moved to shut its border and the government is urging everyone not to travel to Kent ports, where they expect "significant disruption."

The Eurotunnel meanwhile will remain completely closed from the UK to France for 48 hours as of 10pm on Sunday.

And with 10,000 trucks normally crossing the Channel daily in the run up to Christmas - according to the British Retail Consortium - there are serious concerns within the food and drink industry.

The FDF's CEO, Ian Wright, said: “Tonight’s suspension of accompanied freight traffic from the UK to France has the potential to cause serious disruption to UK Christmas fresh food supplies and exports of UK food and drink.

"Continental truckers will not want to travel here if they have a real fear of getting marooned.

"The government must very urgently persuade the French government to exempt accompanied freight from its ban.”

'Cut off not just from our families but from the continent': Political Correspondent Paul Brand breaks down the scale of the crisis

ITV News Business and Economics Editor Joel Hills reports there will be around 6,000 lorries bound for Dover and Folkestone on Monday.

Tuesday is expected to be an even busier day and one executive has told him Kent will "start to become a car park."

Anticipating disruption in the country, a government spokesperson said: "We are urging everybody – including all hauliers – to avoid travelling to Kent ports until further notice.

“We are working closely with Kent Resilience Forum, Kent Council and Highways England to ensure contingency measures are urgently put in place to manage disruption, and the Prime Minister will chair a Cobra meeting tomorrow to discuss the situation.”

Brexit talks continue, with "significant differences" remaining and just 10 days to go until the transition period ends.

Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra civil contingencies committee on Monday, which will put particular focus on "steady flow of freight into and out of the UK," Downing Street has said.

The Port of Dover tweeted on Sunday night that its ferry terminal was “closed to all accompanied traffic leaving the UK until further notice due to border restrictions in France.”

On its website it added: “Both accompanied freight and passenger customers are asked not to travel to the Port.

“We understand that the restrictions will be in place for 48 hours from midnight (CET).

“We apologise for the inconvenience and will provide an update as soon as possible.”

It added: “Port of Dover Cargo Terminal, Marina and other areas of the Port remain open.”

Drivers will be reluctant to travel to France without a guarantee they will be able to return. Credit: PA

Andrew Opie, of the British Retail Consortium, said: “The closure of France to UK traffic, including accompanied freight poses difficulties for UK capacity to import and export key goods during the busy Christmas period.

“While goods can enter from France, few haulage firms will be willing to send trucks and drivers across to the UK without a guarantee they can return to the EU in a timely manner.

"This is a key supply route for fresh produce at this time of year: the Channel crossings see 10,000 trucks passing daily during peak periods such as in the run up to Christmas.

“We urge the UK Government and the EU to find a pragmatic solution to this as soon as possible, to prevent disruption for consumers. Retailers have stocked up on goods ahead of Christmas which should prevent immediate problems.

"However, any prolonged closure of the French border would be a problem as the UK enters the final weeks before the transition ends on December 31.”

Logistics UK, formerly the Freight Transport Association, tweeted: “Logistics UK is aware of news that accompanied freight to France is being not allowed for 48 hours; we are concerned about the welfare of drivers and we are urgently seeking more information for our members.”