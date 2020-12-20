Hundreds of people have been pictured queuing outside of Costco branches in London as a new lockdown came into force in the south-east of England, throwing millions of people's Christmas plans into disarray.

On Sunday morning, hundreds of people were seen waiting to get into branches of the wholesaler in Croydon and in Chingford, east London.

Mixing with other households has been banned in London and the south-east amid rising levels of a highly-transmissible mutant Covid variant, meaning much of the population of 18 million people have had to change their Christmas plans.

With the festive period looking drastically different, people have been flocking to supermarkets to get last minute supplies for changed plans.

Across the rest of the country, the three households, five day rule has been cut to Christmas Day only.