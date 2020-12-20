Areas of London and south-east England which are under tough new Tier 4 Covid rules could be stuck under the lockdown measures until the vaccine is rolled out because the new mutant variant of coronavirus is "out of control", the health secretary has said.

From Sunday, more than 18 million people across the south-east are banned from mixing indoors and outdoors with others and retail, leisure and hospitality businesses all closed.

While coronavirus cases are rising across the country, the south-east has been put under the tougher measures due to a new mutant variant of Covid-19 which scientists believe is spreading more quickly than the previous form.

This new variant is most prevalent in the south-east of England.

Currently six in 10 Londoners who have coronavirus have this new variant, the city's mayor said on Sunday morning.

On Saturday at a Covid briefing, Boris Johnson said this new variant was up to 70% more transmissible than the original variant and this left him with no choice but to impose the new lockdown measures with a "heavy heart".

Speaking on Sunday, Matt Hancock said the new variant coronavirus is “out of control” and that he is “really worried” about how the NHS will cope.

“It is out of control and we need to bring it under control,” the Health Secretary told BBC One's The Andrew Marr Show.

“I am really worried about the NHS. There are currently just over 18,000 in NHS hospitals with coronavirus.

“That is only just below the number there were at the first peak. It is another reason why everybody needs to follow the new rules and take that personal responsibility.”

Mr Hancock continued that the government did not know how long the new measures would be required.

“We don’t know how long these measures are going to be in place. It may be for some time until we can get the vaccine going,” he said.

He said that there would “not necessarily” be a new national lockdown because the travel restrictions the government had put in place were designed to stop the new variant spreading around the country.

“We know that Tier 3 works for the old variant. But we know that it doesn’t work with the new variant because the new variant spreads more easily, so that is why there are movement restrictions to try to stop this new variant from spreading,” he said.

While the Tier 4 measures will be reviewed after two weeks, Mr Hancock told Sky News's Sophy Ridge on Sunday they could be in place "for the next couple of months".“Cases have absolutely rocketed, so we’ve got a long way to go," the health secretary said.

He continued it would be "very difficult" to keep the new variant "under control until the vaccine has rolled out" and this would be "an enormous challenge".

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston said he believes that two months or more of Tier 4 restrictions will lead to "higher unemployment. More business failures. Much bigger private and government debts" and that to avoid this "if at all possible, they [the government] need to accelerate the vaccine programme".

As of 8am on Saturday, more than 350,000 people had been given the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and Mr Hancock said by the end of the weekend it was hoped this figure would rise to 500,000.

He added that "more and more" people are being vaccinated each day.

The Conservative MP continued that to stop the new variant spreading even more, people should follow the rules and "everybody in a Tier 4 area [should] act as if you have the virus to stop spreading it to other people".

Mr Hancock said that ministers had had no choice but to act - including effectively cancelling Christmas for millions of people - when they were presented with the evidence of the spread of the new variant.

"We don't want to do any of this but it is necessary. On Friday, when we were presented with that new scientific evidence about the new variant, it was our duty to act," he said.

"We acted very quickly and decisively with the announcements the prime minister set out yesterday."

In the rest of England, Christmas easing has been severely curtailed, with households allowed to gather for just one day - Christmas Day itself - rather than the five days previously planned.

Scotland and Wales are also restricting Christmas "bubbles" to a single day, while people in Northern Ireland have been asked to consider forming a bubble for Christmas Day only.

Wales has also mirrored the Tier 4 restrictions in England by bringing forward Alert Level 4 measures to Sunday, while Scotland has said its travel ban with the rest of the UK will now remain in place right throughout the festive period.

The new regulations creating a Tier 4 in England came into force at 7am on Sunday and will be laid before Parliament, which is in recess, on Monday.

The statutory instrument was made at 6am on Sunday, and must be approved by both the House of Commons and House of Lords within 28 days, otherwise the change to the law is reversed as per a process known as the "made affirmative procedure".

At a Numer 10 news conference on Saturday, Mr Johnson said he was taking the actions with a "heavy heart", but the scientific evidence had left him with no choice.

The announcements prompted a rush to the London train stations and by 7pm on Saturday, there were no tickets available online from several London stations including Paddington, Kings Cross and Euston.

Footage posted on social media showed large crowds at St Pancras station waiting to board trains to Leeds.

Mr Hancock condemned the scenes as "totally irresponsible", while Labour said it was reckless to give people just a few hours notice of the change in plans.

The Netherlands is banning flights from the UK for at least the rest of the year in an attempt to make sure the new strain does not reach its shores.

It said it will assess "with other European Union nations the possibilities to contain the import of the virus from the United Kingdom".

The announcements came as a hammer blow to many businesses - particularly retailers hoping to pick up some pre-Christmas sales at the end of a torrid year in which they had faced repeated orders to close.

There was also fury among some Conservative MPs after weeks of growing backbench unrest over the return of more and more stringent controls.

Mark Harper, the leader of the Covid Recovery Group of Tory MPs, demanded the recall of Parliament so MPs could debate and vote on the changes for England.

British Medical Association council chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul however welcomed the announcement which, he said, would save lives and help health services cope with "incredible demand".

