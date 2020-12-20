Covid: UK death toll rises by 326 as 35,928 new cases confirmed

The government said a further 326 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 67,401.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 83,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The Government said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 35,928 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 2,040,147.

England

A further 266 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 46,388, NHS England said on Sunday. Patients were aged between 42 and 101. All except seven, aged between 53 and 90, had known underlying health conditions. The deaths were between November 8 and December 19. Thirteen other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

Public Health Wales has reported 69 new suspected Covid-19 deaths, which takes the total figure up to 3,115 as of 9am on December 19.

There were also 2,334 new cases confirmed, with 122,766 in total.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: "505 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 13 deaths have been reported."

Scotland

In Scotland, three new deaths have been reported, which puts the overall death toll at 4,283.

There were also 934 new cases confirmed, which takes the total up to 111,546.