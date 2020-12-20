The Netherlands is banning flights from the UK for at least the rest of the year in an attempt to make sure that a new mutant variant of coronavirus that is sweeping across south-east England does not reach its shores.

The ban came into effect on Sunday morning and the government said it was reacting to tougher measures imposed in London and surrounding areas on Saturday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

ITV News' Science Editor Tom Clarke on the new Covid-19 variant

The Netherlands said it will assess “with other European Union nations the possibilities to contain the import of the virus from the United Kingdom”.

According to Belgian newspaper Le Soir, the country has banned flights from the UK for at least 24 hours.

It is thought other countries could follow suite, with Germany reportedly considering a UK travel ban too.

Mr Johnson said a fast-moving new variant of the virus that is 70% more transmissible than existing strains appears to be driving the rapid spread of new infections in London and southern England.

In a bid to contain the spread of the new variant, the south-east of England has been put under tough new Tier 4 restrictions which ban people from mixing indoors and outdoors with others, while retail, leisure and hospitality businesses must all close.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

“There’s no evidence to suggest it is more lethal or causes more severe illness,” the prime minister stressed, or that vaccines will be less effective against it.

The Dutch government is already strongly advising its citizens not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Britain has alerted the World Health Organization that the new variant identified this week appears to be accelerating the spread of Covid-19, saying it accounted for some 60% of the capital’s cases.

Viruses mutate regularly, and scientists have found thousands different of mutations among samples of the virus causing Covid-19.

But many of these changes have no effect on how easily the virus spreads or how severe symptoms are.