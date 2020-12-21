British backpacker Grace Millane's murderer named as Jesse Kempson

The man who murdered British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand can finally be named as Jesse Kempson after a supreme court ruling.

The court judgment also revealed that Kempson has been convicted at two further trials in the past three months, of raping a woman he met on the dating app, Tinder, and of a series of offences against a former partner, including sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, threatening to kill and assault with a weapon.

Kempson, 28, met Ms Millane on a dating app and dumped her body in a forested area after strangling her in a hotel in Auckland on December 1, 2018 – the day before her 22nd birthday.

The New Zealand supreme court said his name had been suppressed because he had faced the two further trials, but that it was dismissing his appeal against a Court of Appeal decision to allow him to be named, and so the orders allowing him anonymity now lapsed.