Clinically extremely vulnerable people who live in Tier 4 areas in England should begin shielding again and do not have to go into work if they cannot do so from home, the government has said in updated advice.

This also applies to keyworkers, according to new information published by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

Those who are classed as clinically extremely vulnerable include people with conditions affecting their immune system, certain cancers and people who have had organ transplants and are on immunosuppressant drugs.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Tier 4, or lockdown measures, would come into force in London and the south-east from Sunday morning amid soaring coronavirus cases in the region linked to a new mutant Covid-19 variant which is thought to be up to 70% more transmissible than the form we have been living with for months.

Across the rest of England, clinically extremely vulnerable people living in Tiers 1, 2 and 3 should still go to work if they cannot work from home, according to government advice, and do not need to shield.

Shielding involves minimising contact with others as much as possible - for example not attending workplaces and asking others to go to the shops or collect prescriptions for you.

While schools are currently shut for the Christmas holidays, children who are classed as clinically extremely vulnerable and living in Tier 4 areas are advised not to attend.

Under the updated advice, support bubbles can still be formed and people can meet within them in Tier 4 areas.

Letters are being sent out to all those affected by the new rules later this week, although they will be delayed due to the Christmas period.