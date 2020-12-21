Doctors turn house into Christmas lights show to raise money for NHS

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

Christmas Champions is a new series highlighting the people who are brightening up the festive period, as Covid restrictions continue

In these dark days, a touch of brightness can put a spotlight on the positives.

Two Doctors in Bradford are doing so, literally and and figuratively, having decked out their home with thousands of Christmas lights to bring joy to local residents during the pandemic.This year of all years the couple wanted to spread some Christmas joy among their neighbours, and give something back to the NHS.

The computerised musical light show is performed twice a night with donations made by those outside, which has seen the couple raise almost £2,000.

Dave Kirby and Kavitha Nadesalingam's house cannot be missed, adorned with flickering lights and illuminated ornaments.

“The response has been phenomenal, people have really appreciated it," Dr Nadesalingam said. "The local community has absolutely loved it."