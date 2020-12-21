Father makes tearful plea to public to follow guidelines as he battles Covid

Video report by ITV News Health Editor Emily Morgan

A tearful father has pleaded for everyone to look after themselves as his whole family struggles to recover from Covid-19.

Kanan Thiyagarajah, 48, used to love practicing cricket with his son but is now struggling to breathe after contracting coronavirus.

He pleaded with everyone: "Just look after yourself please, don't be like me."

There are now over 18,000 patients in hospital with Covid-19 in the UK, numbers not seen since April.

The numbers are rising sharply in London and the South East.

Barts Health Trust in London has seen hospital admissions rise by 89% compared to last week.

Many doctors fear the NHS will be put under considerable strain, as cases continue to rise at the same time as the normal peak in demand seen during January.

A third of hospital trusts now have more Covid patients than they did at the peak of the pandemic in April.