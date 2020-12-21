President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

Mr Biden was joined by his wife Jill who received the jab earlier in the day.

The vaccination took place live on television to show his fellow Americans how safe the process is, with Mr Biden scheduled to take a further dose in a fortnight.

At least 317,684 people have died in the US from Covid-19 and a further 18 million have been infected, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna iteration is also being rolled out on Monday, as the country looks to quell the spread.

"This gives us great hope," Mr Biden said. "I am doing this to demonstrate people should be prepared when it's available to take the vaccine.

"There's nothing to worry about. I am looking forward to the second shot, so is Jill."

President Donald Trump, who was previously hospitalised after contracting the virus, is yet to be vaccinated.

It comes just a few days after Vice President Mike Pence became the highest profile leader worldwide to receive a Covid-19 vaccination live on television.