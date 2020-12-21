Exeter University experts prepare for the 'Great Conjunction' of the planets

Jupiter and Saturn are set to get closer than the planets have been in nearly four hundred years on Monday night.

Stargazers could spot a bright light in the sky as the Great Conjunction of the two planets aligns.

The moment is not overly rare, Jupiter passes its neighbour Saturn in their respective laps around the sun every 20 years.

But this time around the gas giants will be so close in the sky that they will appear less than the diameter of a Full Moon apart.

To catch a glimpse, stargazers can observe the planets through a pair of binoculars.

For your best chance of spotting the phenomenon:

Find a spot with an unobstructed view of the south western horizon

Just after sunset, begin to look for a bright object beginning to appear (this will improve as the sky darkens, about 45 minutes after sunset)

A telescope or binoculars will then show the Jupiter as a point of light with its largest moons visible and Saturn as an elongated cigar-shaped object

Telescopes will improve the view and show the bands of Jupiter and the rings of Saturn

"If you have binoculars with the magnification of greater than about eight times, then you should be able to see some of the Galilean moons" said Professor Matthew Bate - Head of Astrophysics at Exeter University.

The best time to view the event in the UK will be between 30 minutes and two hours after sunset, according to Exeter University's website.