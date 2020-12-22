Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

Twin babies, who are believed to be the first in the UK born with Covid-19, are healthy and back home in time to see Santa for their first Christmas.

Kenna and Lissa were born 10 weeks early on July 3 weighing just 3lbs and had to be isolated after they tested positive for Covid-19, as well as their mum.

The mum of twins, who is the only one who can tell them apart as they sit in matching Christmas outfits, describes one of the twins as "laid back and patient", while the other is a "moody Margaret."

Sarah Curtis, 34, is looking forward to spending the festive period with her family altogether for the first time ever in their Cumbria home.

She said it was "terrifying" when doctors told her she had tested positive for the virus just days before giving birth to little Kenna and Lissa.

Ms Curtis describes what it was like holding her babies for the first time, saying: "Because they were so tiny, it was just magical."

After spending six weeks at West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven, Cumbria and being monitored they were finally allowed to leave with their parents.

The babies, now almost six months old, will be enjoying their first Christmas with the family.