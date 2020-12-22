Covid: UK records highest ever daily increase in cases

The UK has recorded its highest daily increase in cases since the start of the pandemic.

The government said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 36,804 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number to 2,110,314.

A further 691 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the UK total to 68,307. Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 84,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

England

A further 405 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 46,983, NHS England said on Tuesday. Patients were aged between 26 and 100. All except 13, aged between 54 and 90, had known underlying health conditions. The deaths were between July 2 and December 21. Twenty other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 2,761 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 128,089. Public Health Wales reported another 24 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 3,149.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: "439 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 16 deaths have been reported (four deaths outside reporting period)."

Scotland

There have been 43 new deaths in Scotland, taking the toll up to 4,326.

The number of total cases has increased to 114,366, with 1,316 new cases reported.