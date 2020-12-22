Spain's annual Christmas El Gordo lottery is ranked as the world’s richest for the total prize money involved and still went ahead this year, despite Covid restrictions.

Held on December 22, the prize draw (which translates as The Fat One) took place under heightened pandemic rules.

Children from Madrid's San Ildefonso school drew out the prize-winning numbers.

For €20 ticket holders, winners will receive some €325,000. While a total of €2.4 billion (£2.2 billion) is up for grabs overall this year, much of it in small prizes.

Families, friends and co-workers traditionally buy the €20 tickets, or “decimos” (tenths), together as part of a Christmas tradition.

Children drew the lucky lottery numbers. Credit: AP

Televised nationally from Madrid’s Teatro Real opera house, the lottery was held without an audience this year.

Organisers and participants on the theatre’s stage donned masks and took PCR tests beforehand.

The children were allowed to remove the masks briefly as they sang out the numbers and prizes.

Normally, jubilant street and bar scenes follow of winners celebrating with uncorked bottles of sparkling wine, but this year authorities have urged much caution because of the virus.