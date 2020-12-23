The UK’s coronavirus R number is continuing to creep up amid worries the mutant Covid variant will lead to a sharp rise in infections.

The R number in the UK is estimated to be between 1.1 and 1.3, a slight increase from last week but bigger jumps have been recorded in the south-east of England where the new variant is most prevalent.

The figure is highest in the east of England and in London, with an R value of 1.2 to 1.5. This means that every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 15 further people.

Last week the east of England and London had R estimates of between 1.1 and 1.3.

Cases will continue to grow as long as the rate is above 1.0.

Last week UK estimated R was between 1.1 and 1.2 which was a rise on 0.9 and 1.0 the week prior.

Credit: PA

The R value in England as a whole is 1.1-1.4, and is lowest in the North East and Yorkshire, and in the North West with 0.9-11.

The data also suggested a growth rate of between 1% and 6%, which means the number of new infections is growing by between 1% and 6% every day.

The latest figures, published by the Government Office for Science and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), come amid growing concerns of the spread of a mutant coronavirus strain in the South East of England and London.

The mutant strain of the virus is estimated to be up to 70% more infectious than the usual coronavirus.

Credit: PA

The Government has estimated the increased infectiousness of the strain could increase the R number by up to 0.4.

The fear of the new strain has led to countries across the world banning travellers from the UK.

The South East of England was place under Tier 4 last week, effectively putting them back into full lockdown.

The other three nations of the UK will all be back in lockdown by Boxing Day, increasing pressure on the government in England to do the same.