Video report by ITV News correspondent Sangita Lal

Christmas Champions is a new ITV series, highlighting the people who are brightening up the festive period, as Covid restrictions continue

A helpful couple have been spreading Christmas cheer in north Norfolk by giving struggling locals toys to give to their children.

Sharron Blundell, with the help of her husband Gary, have been organising gift hampers for locals who need it for three years, but this year Christmas has been like no other.

With many hard hit in her community, the pair have gone the extra mile to make sure everyone has a present at Christmas.

Ms Blundell told ITV News: "No child should go without toys or food, it's not their fault their parents are losing their jobs, they still have bills to pay, they just need to know that people do care."