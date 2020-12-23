Lorry drivers and police have clashed in Kent as the traffic remains held up despite the border with France reopening pending mass Covid testing.

Footage from the port of Dovers shows a handful of police officers attempting to push back a small crowd.

Thousands of freight vehicles have been stuck at the port and along the M20 after France closed its border to the UK on Sunday night in a bid to halt the spread of the new, more infectious Covid strain.

Drivers are eager to get home for Christmas but there are warnings it could take days to clear the backlog.

Credit: PA

Rail, air and sea services between the UK and France reopened on Wednesday morning, with residents and citizens of France allowed to return home if they return a negative Covid test.

But at the ports that means the beginning of the mammoth task of clearing a backlog of around 4,000 lorries waiting to cross the Channel.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick warned it could take a "few days" for things to return to normal, with many hauliers eager to get home for Christmas.

NHS Test and Trace teams were seen heading to Dover on Tuesday night and arriving at Manston Airport - where the majority of the lorries are parked - to begin testing from 8am.

Mr Jenrick told Sky News that drivers will receive rapid lateral flow tests - which can give results in about 30 minutes - followed by a PCR test if they come back positive.

Those who return a second positive result will be offered "Covid-secure" hotel accommodation.

Mr Jenrick said he hoped HGVs would begin crossing the Channel on Wednesday morning as drivers undergo Covid-19 testing.

Under the agreement announced between the two countries, admittance into France will only be granted to those travelling for urgent reasons – including hauliers – French citizens, and British citizens with French residency.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced a temporary relaxation of drivers’ hours for hauliers - increasing the driving limit of nine hours to 11 - to help them get across the border.

Drivers protest as they try to enter the Port of Dover in Kent Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

The terms of the deal raises questions about what it means for other EU-national lorry drivers who are in the UK.

While Britons will not be allowed to cross over the border as part of the deal.

There has been disagreement about the number of lorries stuck in the area, with the government accused of underestimating the figures.

Mr Jenrick said, as of 7pm on Tuesday night, there were just under 3,000 lorries parked at the disused airfield site at Manston, Kent.

Police at the Port of Dover in Kent Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

The minister said a further 700 to 800 vehicles were parked along the side of the M20 as part of Operation Stack. He added, however, that "other HGVs and smaller vehicles are parked elsewhere in Kent".

"Whatever the number is, whether it is 4,000 or more, it is a significant number to work through," Mr Jenrick acknowledged as he advised hauliers not to travel to Kent.

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) estimates between 8,000 and 10,000 delayed lorries are now in Kent and its surrounding areas - in lorry stops and at depots waiting for borders to reopen and to cross the Channel.

The delays have left companies facing a "bleak Christmas" the chief executive of the Food and Drink Federation Scotland has warned.

David Thomson told the BBC: "For those people who export fresh and perishable goods, particularly seafood and salmon in Scotland, it’s been an absolutely disastrous few days and it will lead to a black Christmas for those businesses.

"The deal will be far too late for many people who are delivering perishable goods to the continent. It’s too late now to get to customers before Christmas."