Three French officers have been killed after a man opened fire on police responding to a call about domestic violence.

France's interior ministry said the three officers were aged 21, 37, and 45.

A fourth officer, who was wounded, did not have life-threatening injuries, the ministry added.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted on Wednesday morning that the gunman had been found dead.

Officers had been responding to a report of domestic violence at a house near the town of Saint-Just in the early hours of Wednesday.

When police arrived, a man starting shooting at them and then set fire to the house, according to BFMTV.

A woman inside sought refuge on the roof of the house before being brought to safety by police. The house was destroyed by the fire, BFMTV reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the officers, writing on Twitter: "The nation joins in the grief for their families.

"To protect us, our forces act at the risk of their lives. They are our heroes."

Mr Darmanin paid tribute to the officers who were killed, writing on Twitter: "The nation bows down before their courage and commitment.

"Everything is being done to find the person responsible for these acts."

France's Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted: "This tragedy touches us all and mourns the whole country.

"I share the pain of their loved ones and their brothers in arms and assure them of my unwavering support."