More of the east and south east of England will enter the toughest Tier 4 lockdown on Boxing Day, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced.

At a press conference at Downing Street on Wednesday he said that Tier 3 measures were not enough to control the new variant of the virus as cases around England surge.

Mr Hancock also announced new travel restrictions for people arriving from South Africa after a new strain from the country had been identified in two cases in the UK that appears to have "mutated further" than the new variant in the UK.

From just after midnight on Boxing Day the following areas will move to Tier 4 measures:

Sussex

Oxfordshire

Suffolk

Norfolk

Cambridgeshire

Parts of Essex not yet in Tier 4

Waverley in Surrey

Hampshire with the exception of the New Forest

"We simply cannot have the kind of Christmas we all yearn for," he said. "Christmas is about social contact and that is what the virus thrives on.

"So it’s important we all minimise our social contact as much as is possible this Christmasthat will help protect ourselves, our loved ones and the country."

Mr Hancock added: "We know that the three-tiered system worked to control the old variant and is working now in large parts of the country especially in northern England.

"Tier 3 is not enough to control the new variant, this is not a hypothesis it is a fact and we have seen it on the ground."

"We’ve seen case rates rise in some of the places close to where the current Tier 4 restrictions are in places like East Anglia where we are seeing a significant number of the new variant and we’ve seen case rates rise sharply.

“It is therefore necessary to put more of the East and South East of England into Tier 4.

“We’re also taking action in parts of the South West where there are some early signs of the new variant and where cases are rising.”

Mr Hancock also outlined areas of England moving up to higher tiers.

He said: "Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset including the North Somerset council area, Swindon, the Isle of Wight, the New Forest and Northamptonshire as well as Cheshire and Warrington will all be escalated to Tier 3.

"And I’m afraid that Cornwall and Herefordshire have seen sharply rising rates and need to be escalated to Tier 2."

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Jenny Harries said the number of Covid-19 patients occupying hospital beds in London is heading towards the spring peak.