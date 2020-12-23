Two cases of another new strain of Covid-19 - which has been linked to South Africa and is "yet more transmissable" - have reached the UK, Matt Hancock has confirmed.

The health secretary said: "Both are contacts of cases who have travelled from South Africa over the past few weeks."

Those with the new coronavirus variant, and contacts of them, are currently in quarantine.

Mr Hancock added: "This new variant is highly concerning because it is yet more transmissible and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered in the UK."

People queue to get tested in South Africa. Credit: AP

Mr Hancock continued: "We are incredibly grateful to the South African government for the rigour of their science and the openness and the transparency with which they have rightly acted as we did when we discovered a new variant here."

There are also immediate new restrictions on travel from South Africa and the Government is urging those who have been in contact with anyone who has been in South Africa in the last fortnight to quarantine.

Mr Hancock said: "Anyone in the UK who has been in South Africa in the past fortnight and anyone who is a close contact of someone who has been in South Africa in the last fortnight, must quarantine immediately."

"They must restrict all contact with any other person whatsoever," he warned.

He added: "These measures are temporary while we investigate further this new strain which is shortly to be analysed at Porton Down."

Infectious diseases expert Dr Susan Hopkins told a Downing Street press conference: "The new variant in the UK which we’ve identified is very different to the variant in South Africa, it’s got different mutations.

"Both of them look like they are more transmissible. We have more evidence on the transmission for the UK variant because we’ve been studying that with great detail with academic partners."

She added: "We’re still learning about the South African variant and you’ve heard already the measures that we’re introducing to ensure that we quarantine people who are coming in from South Africa.

"Therefore, we are pretty confident actually that this system we have in place will help control the spread."

Latest figures suggest the South African strain was behind a record number of people being hospitalised there.