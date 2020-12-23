UK records 744 new Covid deaths - the highest since April 29

A further 744 people have died from Covid-19 in the UK, the highest number since April 29 during the peak of the pandemic.

The total number of UK deaths is now at 69,051.There were also a further 39,237 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK announced on Wednesday, the highest figure reported on a single day throughout the whole pandemic.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 2,149,551.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 85,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

England

England reported 34,247 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.

There were also 625 more deaths from coronavirus reported in England on Wednesday.

Wales

There have been a further 3,013 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 131,102.

Public Health Wales reported another 51 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 3,200.

Scotland

Scotland reported a further 47 deaths on Wednesday and another 1,190 cases of coronavirus.

Northern IrelandThere were 787 more cases of coronavirus announced in Northern Ireland on Wednesday and a further 21 deaths.