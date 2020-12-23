Warnings of Tier 4 Covid rules for more of England from Boxing Day

More areas of England could face the toughest Covid restrictions under Tier 4 rules from Boxing Day amid fears over the spread of a new, more infectious strain of Covid-19.

But Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has insisted no rule changes will come into force before Christmas Day.

"We are not going to change people’s plans 24, 48 hours ahead of Christmas," he said.

Ministers will meet on Wednesday morning to decide whether more parts of the country could be put under Tier 4 measures - equivalent to full lockdown.

London and south-east England were placed into the Tier on Sunday - devastating festive plans for many - with no household mixing allowed unless within support bubbles.

A screen advising the wearing of face masks is seen alongside Christmas lights on Oxford Street in central London. Credit: PA

Mr Jenrick told BBC Breakfast ministers would review the situation on Tier restrictions and "make a judgment".

He added there was no "immediate plan" to tighten the rules on Boxing Day but warned of rising cases and the spreading Covid variant.

"We will see whether it’s necessary to do more and make sure that the tiered system is sufficiently robust for the new circumstances," Mr Jenrick said.

"Because remember, the tiered system was designed before we knew the full ferocity of the new variant, and so we do have to make sure it’s sufficiently robust to be able to withstand this and to stop cases just rising at the very worrying levels they are now in parts of the country."

Credit: PA

Asked if there will be any new restrictions for December 25, Mr Jenrick told BBC Breakfast: "Tomorrow’s Christmas Eve, so I think it’s extremely unlikely that anything will change there.

Asked if he could guarantee there will be no new restrictions for Christmas Day, Mr Jenrick said: "There’s absolutely no plan to do so. So I think people should go about their Christmas as they were planning to do so.

"Except trying to have in their mind the seriousness of the situation."

Shoppers at the Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham city centre. Credit: Jacob King/PA

The Daily Telegraph reported local leaders and health officials in Birmingham met on Tuesday night to discuss the possibility of the city being moved into Tier 4.

With warnings areas in lower tiers could be moved up to Tier 3.

The measures may come too little too late, however, with the new Covid variant - first identified in September - having already spread around the UK according to genomic researchers.

Experts believe the new strain is 70% more infectious than the one previously being dealt with.

The outbreak has caused countries around the world to close their borders to the UK, with France stopping freight travel earlier in the week too.

Explained: What are the new Covid-19 restrictions and which areas are in Tier 4:

Health chiefs in Cumbria have said the new variant is already in the county and could be behind sharp increases in new cases.

Elsewhere Lancashire’s director of public health said there was a “high likelihood” the new variant was in the county.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has written to the prime minister to say his party would back any government moves to tighten restrictions if that is what scientists recommended.

In Ireland, Sinn Fein has said an island-wide travel shutout should be introduced to stem the spread of the new variant there.

While existing travel bans between Scotland and England look set to be tightened from Boxing Day to try and stop the spread.