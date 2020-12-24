Video report by ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed the post-Brexit trade deal as a great one for Britain but warned "there will be change" in months ahead.

His comments come as an agreement has been made on the post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the EU, after months of negotiation.

Mr Johnson told a Number 10 press conference the deal agreed with Brussels will enable the UK to "take back control" as promised in the 2016 referendum.

"We have taken back control of every jot and tittle of our regulation in a way that is complete and unfettered," he said.

Mr Johnson dismissed a suggestion that he was "mis-selling" the deal in relation to the level-playing field and non-tariff barriers.

The prime minister also said he disagreed with the question from ITV Political Editor Robert Peston, saying there was a clause in the deal that was "nothing like as damaging as it was".

Mr Johnson said: "(Which) says that if either country feel that the other one is in some way undercutting or dumping in some way then, subject to arbitration and provided the measure is proportionate – I mean independent arbitration, not arbitration by the European Court of Justice… – they can, if they really choose to, put on tariffs to protect their consumers and their businesses."

He added that the deal with the European Union will "protect jobs across this country" and has "taken back control of our laws and our destiny".

Mr Johnson said he hoped there would be a parliamentary vote on the deal on December 30.

He said the post-Brexit trade agreement reached with Brussels is a "good deal for the whole of Europe".

Mr Johnson said for the first time since 1973 the UK "will be an independent coastal state with full control of our waters", with the UK’s share of fish in its waters rising "substantially from roughly half today to closer to two-thirds in five-and-a-half years’ time".

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said: "We have finally found an agreement," before adding: "It was a long and winding road, but we have got a good deal to show for it."

"It is fair, it is a balanced deal, and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides."

She told a press conference an agreement on protecting competition in the single market has been struck and that Brussels has the "tools to react" should EU firms be threatened by UK action.

She added: “Secondly, we will continue cooperating with the UK in all areas of mutual interest, for example in the field of climate change, energy, security and transport.

“Together, we still achieve more than we do apart.

“And thirdly, we have secured five and a half years of full predictability for our fishing communities.”

But she also had a veiled dig at the UK and the claims of sovereignty: “Of course, this whole debate has always been about sovereignty.

“But we should cut through the soundbites and ask ourselves what sovereignty actually means in the 21st century.

“It about pooling our strength and speaking together in a world full of great powers.

“In a time of crisis, it is about pulling each other up instead of trying to get back to your feet alone.”A Labour Party spokesman said: "Since the election, the Labour Party has urged the Government and the EU to secure a trade deal because that is in the national interest."

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "There will be lots of focus - rightly - on the economic costs of Brexit."

"But ending UK participation in Erasmus – an initiative that has expanded opportunities and horizons for so many young people – is cultural vandalism by the UK Government."