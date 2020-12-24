The UK has recorded a further 39,036 coronavirus cases - the second highest total since the pandemic began - and 574 deaths on Christmas Eve.

As of 9am on Thursday, there had been a further 39,036 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK - just below the second highest, which was recorded on Wednesday.

The total number of people who have died with the virus now stands at 69,625.

Wednesday also saw the highest death total since April 29 during the peak of the pandemic.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 86,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

England

A further 350 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 47,749, NHS England said on Thursday.

Patients were aged between 25 and 100. All except seven, aged between 30 and 97, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between November 4 and December 23.

There were 29 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 2,161 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 133,263.

Public Health Wales reported another 63 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 3,263.

Scotland

Scotland has recorded a further 1,314 coronavirus cases - the total has now risen to 116,870.

While 43 patients who tested positive have died.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, 841 patients have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and a further 11 deaths were reported.