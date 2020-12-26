A further 210 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the UK's total to 70,405.

And an additional 34,693 people have tested positive for Covid-19 as of 9am on Saturday, the government said.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 2,256,005.

But the figures for deaths and cases are likely to be higher as Scotland is not releasing death data between December 24 and 28, and Northern Ireland is not providing either case or death data over the same period.

England

A further 161 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 48,311, NHS England said on Saturday.

Patients were aged between 44 and 100. All except eight, aged between 64 and 94, had known underlying health conditions.

Many nations closed their borders to the UK when they announced the new strain of Covid-19 Credit: PA

The deaths were between December 17 and 25.

There were six other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 2,237 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 135,500.

Public Health Wales reported another 35 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 3,298.

Officials said the data was for a 24-hour period up to 9am on Christmas Eve.