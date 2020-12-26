The fishing industry has been “sacrificed” in order to secure the post-Brexit trade deal, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organisations (NFFO) said. Barrie Deas spoke of the huge disappointment felt by him and the whole of the fishing industry, as the details of the Brexit agreement were published on Boxing Day. Speaking to ITV News, he said the UK has “surrendered” to the EU and the deal does not match up to what was promised. Mr Deas said: This is very far away from the fishing industry expected or indeed was promised, we have surrendered access for the EU fleets to fish in our waters, for a further five years, without securing the quote advantages that we have a right to expect as an independent coastal state under international law.”

He spoke of the words being used in the industry to describe the deal – “minuscule change” and “pathetic” - and said there were echoes to 1973, when the UK entered the EEC (European Economic Community) – as the EU use to be called.

Mr Deas said he was disappointment in two areas in particular – quote shares, which he said do not “reflect anything like the rights under international law”. But he said the “most egregious” element is the six to 12 mile limit. “Allowing non-UK vessels to fish right up to the six mile limit…this isn’t small boats taking a small amount of fish out of that area, these are big modern vessels that will continue to have access and to the detriment of our own fisheries” Mr Deas said.

Speaking earlier on Saturday, he added that although the deal “will inevitably be seen by the fishing industry as a defeat”, negotiations have been successful in “having fought off EU’s attempts to tie the UK back into CFP (Common Fisheries Policy)-like arrangements”, which will allow the UK to “develop and apply its own fisheries management systems, tailored to its own fisheries”. Mr Deas said prior to the agreement, the EU “benefited disproportionately from free access to fish in UK waters and unbalanced quota shares agreed in 1983”, adding that fishermen are awaiting publication of “detailed stock by stock schedules agreed” to find out what this means for their businesses.