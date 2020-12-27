Boris Johnson has touted post-Brexit changes to business taxes and regulation as new opportunities when the UK begins its new relationship with the EU next year. In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, the Prime Minister suggested many plans had been kept under wraps with the potential they could derail talks. “A great Government effort has gone into compiling these and we haven’t necessarily wanted to talk about them much during this period because that perhaps would not have been fruitful,” he said. “What I say to my colleagues is free ports, yes, free trade deals, fantastic, changing animal welfare regulations, great, new stuff on data or chemicals, let’s have a look at it all.”

Michel Barnier has been the lead EU negotiator on Brexit. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister said that Chancellor Rishi Sunak is “doing a big exercise on all of this” in regards to business taxes and regulation. The deal contains commitments not to regress on standards for workers’ rights and environmental standards, which is a bone of contention for some Brexiteers. Speaking on Sunday, Mr Sunak said the Christmas Eve Brexit deal could be "enormously unifying moment for our country."

The Chancellor said anyone who is worried about the economic implications of the breach with Brussels should be "enormously reassured about the comprehensive nature" of the agreement. He added that the deal gives reassurance because it provides a "stable framework".

Asked about the new trade agreement signed with the EU, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “I think this deal represents one of the most comprehensive free trade agreements ever signed and it’s a good deal for British families, businesses and jobs. “It gives us a fantastic platform to go forward, maintain tariff-free access to European markets but also capitalise on new opportunities, whether that’s signing new trade deals – and we’ve already signed, I think, 58 covering about £200 billion worth of trade with, more to come – or trying new things like free ports for example, which will create jobs, drive investment and increase trade. “So all of that is exciting to look forward to. “But in the short term, our challenge remains dealing with coronavirus, making sure that we’ve got economic support in place for British families and businesses as they go through what is a difficult winter period.”