At least 10 climbers have died and several more are missing after a blizzard triggered avalanches in a mountainous area north of Iran's capital, Tehran, according to state media.

Rescue teams were searching for a number of missing people in the Alborz mountain range after the avalanches struck in four different areas, according to the news report.

State TV aired footage of emergency crews using a helicopter to search for those missing and injured.

The head of Tehran’s Red Crescent Committee, Shahin Fathi, confirmed that a total of 16 people were reported missing following an avalanche in northern Tehran mountain summits.

Mr Fathi confirmed that so far 14 climbers have so far been found - and four have been saved.

An Iranian snowboarder descends a slope in the Alborz mountain range north of the capital Tehran, Iran. Credit: AP

The incident happened on Friday following strong winds and snowfall a day earlier.

Tehran lies at the foot of the Alborz mountain range, which has several ski resorts and a highest peak of 5,671m (18,606ft).

The Alborz mountain range where the avalanches struck is popular on weekends for its hiking and climbing.

Heavy snow and winds have caused chaos in several parts of Iran, and maritime authorities were searching for the seven crew members of an Iranian transport vessel that capsized in rough Gulf waters on Friday, the ISNA news agency reported.

"We are trying to find the missing by mobilising all our facilities and forces, and informing passing vessels and the naval search and rescue centres of Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan," Esmail Makkizadeh, deputy head of Iran’s regional maritime body, was quoted as saying by ISNA.

Deadly avalanches are a rare phenomenon in Iran. In 2017, two avalanches killed 11 hikers.