London Ambulance Service said Boxing Day was 'one of their busiest ever days'

London Ambulance Service (LAS) has said that Boxing Day was "one of their busiest ever days".

They are now taking up to 8,000 999 calls a day - compared to 5,500 on a typical 'busy' day.

In a statement, LAS said "demand for our services has risen sharply over the past weeks", as coronavirus cases surge due to the prominence of a new Covid variant.

Hospitals have seen “a real rise in pressure” in Tier 4 areas including London and the South in the past days, NHS Providers deputy chief executive Saffron Cordery has said.

Speaking on the BBC, she said: “We’re seeing a real rise in the pressure for hospital services, but also other types of NHS services as well… ambulance trusts in particular are coming under extreme pressure, as are community and mental health services.

“Part of the issue is many more people coming through the door with Covid, but also people coming through the door with other conditions as well.”

She added: “We’re seeing real pressure particularly in London and the South, and that comes from this added demand, but also staff absence.

“It’s localised at the moment, but we could see that growing, and I think it’s really important to remember that what’s going on in the community is also going on in healthcare settings.”

Ms Cordery said the spread of coronavirus among communities “impacts hugely” on staffing levels across the NHS.

NHS Providers, which represents NHS trusts in England, has urged members of the public to stick to coronavirus restrictions on New Year’s Eve and beyond, as cases rise across the UK.

Ms Cordery said: “The public should be under no illusions that this is one of the most challenging times for the NHS.

“It is vital that everyone heeds the new rules and restrictions in the run-up to the New Year and beyond.

“After all, it takes a lot longer to curb the spread of the virus than it does to contract it.

“But despite the difficulties the service is facing, there is hope.

“The vaccine is here and is being rolled out, hopefully to all vulnerable groups by late spring.”

It comes as the UK recorded an additional 316 coronavirus deaths and 30,501 people tested positive for the virus.

The latest data from the Department of Health confirmed the UK coronavirus death toll has risen to 70,752.