Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast, officials say

The man suspected of setting off a bomb in a vehicle that rocked central Nashville on Christmas Day died in the explosion, authorities say.

US Attorney Don Cochran identified the suspect on Sunday as Anthony Quinn Warner and investigators said they used DNA to identify the remains as Warner’s.

The FBI said they also matched the vehicle identification number to a registration belonging to Warner.

FBI and ATF agents search the basement of a home in Nashville. Credit: AP

Federal agents and police had searched a home in suburban Nashville associated with Warner.

Warner had experience with electronics and alarms, according to public records, and had worked as a computer consultant for a Nashville estate agent.

Authorities did not immediately provide details about a potential motive.

Douglas Korneski, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s office in Memphis, said there was no indication anyone aside from Warner was involved in the bombing.

Three people were injured and dozens of buildings were damaged in the blast early on Christmas morning.