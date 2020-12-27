A further 316 people have died within 28 days of developing Covid-19, while an additional 30,501 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

The latest data from the Department of Health confirmed the UK coronavirus death toll has risen to 70,752.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show that more than 87,000 deaths involving coronavirus have now occurred in the UK.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UK has now risen to 2,288,345.

But the figures for deaths and cases are likely to be higher as Scotland is not releasing death data between December 24 and 28, and Northern Ireland is not providing either case or death data over the same period.

The latest figures come as the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine could be approved for use in the UK within days, ITV News understands.

The Oxford vaccine 'could be licensed for use in the elderly'

ITV News Political Reporter Shehab Khan reports: "I understand that work has been underway for some time to plan the logistical rollout of this specific vaccine, which the government has already ordered 100 million doses of.

"Those in government I’ve spoken to are particularly excited by the Oxford/Astra Zeneca vaccine as it can be stored at fridge temperature, making it easier to transport."

England

A further 231 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 48,542, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 30 and 103. All except five, aged between 36 and 85, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between December 9 and 26 and there were 10 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Mass testing has been credited with helping to reduce Covid-19 infection rates in Liverpool. Credit: PA Images

Wales

There have been a further 4,142 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 139,642.

Public Health Wales reported another 70 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 3,368.

Officials said the data was for a 48-hour period from 9am on Christmas Eve to 9am on Boxing Day.

Scotland

A further 740 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland, however it is unknown how many people have died or are in hospital with the virus in the last reporting period.

During the festive period, daily updates will be published to provide the latest data on the number of new cases of Covid-19 and the test positivity rate.

Over the holiday weekends of 25-28 December and 1-4 January there will be no updates to the remaining statistics for Scotland.