The last lorry drivers who were stuck in their vehicles over the Christmas period are preparing to cross to France, following a week of disruption at the English Channel border.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said the backlog of vehicles had been severely reduced and that the systems put in place to return traffic flow to normal were keeping pace with demand.

It comes after thousands of drivers spent Christmas Day in their vehicles after France temporarily closed its border on December 20 to try and limit the spread of a new Covid variant.

Many drivers spent Christmas Day caught up in the backlog Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

The decision came in response to the discovery of a fast-spreading Covid-19 variant in the UK.

Restrictions were eased on December 23, but the large vehicle backlog meant that around 3,000 hauliers were still waiting to cross into France from Kent on the evening of 25 December.

Drivers wishing to enter France from the UK must now show proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken in the previous 72 hours.

Some 21,849 coronavirus tests were carried out on hauliers with 66 positive results produced. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

As of Monday, a total of 21,849 coronavirus tests on hauliers had now been carried out with 66 positive results.

Many were held at Manston Airport during Christmas week to receive tests before heading to the Port of Dover.

DfT said there were now only 59 heavy goods vehicles left across Manston and the M20 waiting to cross to France.

DfT added that as of Monday a total of 14,659 HGVs had departed via the Port of Dover and the Eurotunnel since their reopening.

Lorries queued for miles on the M20 after the border was shut:

The department previously asked heavy goods vehicle drivers to avoid Kent, as road haulage groups warned that those who held off leaving for the border over the festive period were likely to join the queue.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted that the M20 motorway had been reopened, but urged those travelling to Kent to follow updates from Kent County Council and Highways England.

“Current delay for Eurotunnel & Ferry is 30mins for test result,” he added.

In the run-up to Christmas Day volunteers from local communities – including the Salvation Army, Muslim group Al-Khair Foundation, HM Coastguard and Kent County Council – delivered thousands of warm meals and water to the drivers.

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) co-ordinated with businesses providing food and water to those stuck in queues.

Supermarket chain Tesco also provided 600 food parcels, 24 pallets of staples and thousands of sausage rolls, which were distributed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.