Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein's former girlfriend denied bail

Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been denied bail by a US judge.

District Judge Alison J. Nathan rejected the $28.5 million (£21.2 million) proposed bail package, saying the British socialite's incarceration was necessary to ensure she faces trial on charges she recruited teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse.

Lawyers for Maxwell, who had lost a bail request shortly after her July arrest, recently offered the new bail package.

Her legal team said Maxwell and her husband were offering all of their wealth and millions more in the assets of friends and family to secure bail.

Maxwell’s husband has not been publicly identified.

Ghislaine Maxwell is awaiting trial in New York Credit: AP/Dominique Mollard, File

Prosecutors said Maxwell still retained access to significant wealth and was a high risk to flee because of her connections abroad.

The 59-year-old has US and French citizenship in addition to her native British citizenship.

Maxwell was arrested in July at a secluded New Hampshire home and was brought to New York City.

She was charged with recruiting three teenagers as young as 14 for Epstein to sexually abuse between 1994 and 1997.

She also was accused of sometimes participating in the abuse.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty and denies all the charges.