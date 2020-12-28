Video report by ITV News Reporter Sam Holder

A teenager, who is deaf and partially sighted, has become an online sensation after highlighting the loneliness felt by many deaf people.

Tyrese Dibba, 15, began producing video tutorials during the first coronavirus lockdown to teach people how to communicate using British Sign Language.

Now he has a classroom of tens of thousands of students who tune in every day.

He told ITV News: "I'm proud to help people and give them confidence to meet deaf people so the deaf community will be able to understand hearing people. Being deaf can be isolating."

The aim of his classes is to get people talking and interacting with others and it's currently helping to connect those who can and can't hear.

Eloise Williams has been taking part in the classes and described Tyrese has a fun teacher. Credit: ITV News

Eloise Williams has been taking part in the classes so that she can learn to speak with her dad, who is deaf.

She said: "I want my dad to be included in everything so now when I'm out at the shop I can sign what the shopkeepers are saying and everything."

"I was really excited because he's not a strict teacher, he's really nice and fun. It's just really fun to watch him and learn from him," she added.

National disability charity Sense has praised Tyrese for the "massive achievement"

Sajda Atiq from Sense Charity said: "He deserves a lot of recognition. The fact that he's has over 50,000 sign up to his sign school shows that people are really interested.

"And his message, his personality, his charisma has inspired people to sign up. It's a massive achievement," he added.